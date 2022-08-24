Global shares mixed after modest Wall Street fall
Global shares were mixed Wednesday as a wait-and-see mood set in following another -- though more modest -- day of sell-offs on Wall Street.
Worries about inflation are weighing on investors' minds, including in Asia. Inflation data for Singapore released earlier in the week showed inflation was still going strong, with core inflation headed higher to 4.8% year on year for July. Food price inflation was at 6.1%.
Benchmarks finished lower in Japan and China, while they were higher in Australia and South Korea. European shares fell in early trading.
France's CAC 40 lost 0.3% in early trading to 6,345.04. Germany's DAX shed 0.3% to 13,150.83. Britain's FTSE 100 slid 0.5% to 7,451.34. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down less than 0.1% at 32,891.00 and S&P 500 futures down 0.1% to 4,126.25.
In the U.S., a report on new homes also set off pessimism about a possibly imminent recession. A slowdown in the American economy would be devastating for export-reliant Asia.
The next big event circled on the calendar is a speech Friday by Jerome Powell, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve. He'll be speaking at an annual symposium held by the Fed in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which has been the site of major market-moving speeches in the past.
"As we approach Jackson hole, economic risks are seemingly revealing in various forms ranging from disappointment in housing data to manufacturing survey," said Tan Boon Heng at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slid 0.5% to finish at 28,313.47. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% to 6,998.10. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.5% to 2,447.45. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.2% to 19,268.74, while the Shanghai Composite shed 1.9% to 3,215.20.
Volatility has returned to Wall Street following what had been a strong summer as worries rise about how aggressively the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to knock down high inflation. Recent comments from some Fed officials have cooled hopes the Fed may end up less forceful than feared.
A report showed that sales of new homes slowed more than economists expected last month. The housing industry has been one of the hardest hit by this year's turnaround in interest rates. As the Fed jacked up its key overnight rate, mortgage rates climbed too and put a chill on the industry.
Such weak data on the U.S. economy raises worries that a recession may indeed be on the way, but it also could encourage the Fed to take it easier on rate hikes. Worries about a slowing economy stretch around the world, and the value of one euro dropped below $1 amid concerns about Europe in particular.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 74 cents to US$94.48 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 76 cents to $100.98 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 136.50 Japanese yen from 136.72 yen. The euro cost was little changed at 99 cents.
------
AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Stan Choe contributed
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.