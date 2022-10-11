Global shares fall on tech sector losses, recession fears
Asian and European shares were mostly lower Tuesday as losses in the technology sector weighed on global benchmarks.
France's CAC 40 dipped 0.6% to 5,807.12. Germany's DAX lost 0.7% to 12,183.60. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 1.2% to 6,878.65. The future for the Dow industrials was down 0.7% at 29,059.00. The contract for the S&P 500 lost 0.8% to 3,597.00.
Taiwan dropped 4.4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world's biggest chipmaker, plunged 8.3%.
Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.6% to 26,401.25. South Korea's Kospi lost 1.8% to 2,192.07. Both markets also were reopening after holidays on Monday.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 2.2% to 16,830.73.
The Shanghai Composite gained 0.2% to 2,979.79, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 6,645.00.
"Japan and South Korean markets are catching up to previous global market losses, with their exposure to the tech sector spurring a greater extent of the sell-off as mirrored in Wall Street," Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG in Singapore, said in a report.
In a bit of encouraging news, Japan reopened to generally unrestricted tourism on Tuesday after more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Pent-up travel spending could help lift the world's third largest economy as it grapples with slowing global growth and inflation.
But technology stocks have taken a hit from the announcement of tighter export controls on semiconductors and chip manufacturing equipment. The restrictions aim to limit China's ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors.
In China, technology shares were hit by renewed selling after steep losses on Monday. Chip equipment maker Naura Technology sank 10% and Hwatsing Technology dropped 12.2%.
Japan's Sony Group lost 4.1% while Renasas shed 5.7%.
Wall Street has been roiled by worries over stubbornly hot inflation and the Federal Reserve's plan to tame high prices by raising interest rates. The goal is to slow economic growth and cool both borrowing and spending to get inflation under control, but the plan risks sending the economy into a recession.
On Monday, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.7%, extending its losing streak to a fourth trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite fell 1%. The Russell 2000 fell 0.6%.
Investors will potentially get a more detailed picture of the Fed's thinking on Wednesday when the central bank releases minutes from its latest policy meeting. That's when the Fed made another extra-big interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point.
The closely watched report on consumer prices will be released on Thursday and a report on retail sales is due Friday.
This week also brings the latest round of corporate earnings reports, which could provide a clearer picture of how high prices are impacting revenue and profits and what's expected for the rest of the year and even into 2023.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.84 to $89.29 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. U.S. crude oil dropped 1.6% Monday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, lost $1.70 to $94.49 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 145.65 Japanese yen from 145.75 yen. The euro cost 97.02 cents, down from 97.04 cents.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | Is it a good idea to work two remote jobs at the same time?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew goes over some of the pros and cons of working two remote jobs at the same time, offers some tips for time management, and explains how it could affect your tax returns next year.
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
How are you cutting costs amid inflation? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who are taking steps to mitigate rising prices amid a higher inflation rate.
opinion | Why are apartment rental rates going up in Canada?
If you live in an apartment, then you've more than likely felt the effects of the dramatically increased rental rates in Canada. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the key factors contributing to the increased rental prices in Canada, along with some of the things that Canadians are doing to cope with the current market.
A quarter of Canadians are looking to cash out their investments, survey finds
About a quarter of Canadians are losing confidence in the stock market and are now looking to cash out their investments, a new survey has found.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.