

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press





TOKYO -- Global markets were higher Thursday, tracking solid overnight gains on Wall Street despite lingering concerns about the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and trade tensions between Asia and the U.S.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 added nearly 0.1 per cent in early trading to 5,539.46. Germany's DAX edged up 0.6 per cent to 13,019.58. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.1 per cent to 7,671.16. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures rising 0.1 per cent at 24,533. S&P 500 futures were also up, gaining 0.2 per cent at 2,701.20.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 per cent to close at 22,497.18. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2 per cent to 6,118.70 while South Korea's Kospi added 0.8 per cent to 2,464.16. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up nearly 1.0 per cent to 30,809.22 and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5 per cent to 3,174.41. Shares were higher in most other markets apart from Singapore.

THE QUOTE: "Markets are trading within a range bound by a number of factors. Rising yields, a strengthening dollar and some geopolitical uncertainty aren't allowing it to run its own race. This is causing investors to tread with caution," Oriano Lizza, sales trader at CMC Markets in Singapore, said in a commentary

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil added 62 cents to $71.76 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It climbed $2.08, or 3 per cent, to $71.14 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 66 cents to $77.87 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar strengthened to 109.91 yen from 109.65 on Wednesday. The euro slipped to $1.1859 from $1.1877.