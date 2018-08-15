

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index dropped along with U.S. markets as a currency crisis in Turkey and disappointing indicators from China have sparked global growth fears and sent commodities prices falling.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 182.17 points, or 1.12 per cent, at 16,148.5 in a broad-based decline led by base metal miners, though cannabis stocks rallied sharply after Canopy Growth Corp. secured a $4-billion investment.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 137.51 points at 25,162.41. The S&P 500 index ended down 21.59 points at 2,818.37 and the Nasdaq composite was down 96.78 points at 7,774.12.

The Canadian dollar averaged 76.12 cents US, down 0.29 of a US cent as copper, crude and gold prices fell.

The September crude contract closed down US$2.03, or 3.02 per cent, at US$65.01 per barrel and the September natural gas contract ended down two cents at US$2.94 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract closed down US$15.70, or 1.3 per cent, at US$1,185 and the September copper contract was down 12 cents, or 4.5 per cent at US$2.56 a pound.