Glazed over: Krispy Kreme doughnuts not coming to McDonald's in Canada

Canadians will be missing out on a sweet new partnership between McDonald's and Krispy Kreme.

On Tuesday, the companies announced that Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at McDonald's restaurants across the U.S. by the end of 2026. Following a test run in Kentucky, customers at McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. locations will begin seeing the phased rollout later this year.

The doughnut deal glazes over other countries like Canada.

"McDonald's Canada will not be offering the Krispy Kreme doughnuts at this time," a company spokesperson told CTVNews.ca.

Known for its glazed doughnuts, Krispy Kreme has 377 locations in the U.S. but only 14 in Canada, including eight in Ontario, five in Quebec and one in B.C. Its first Canadian store opened in Mississauga in 2001. The chain is reportedly planning to expand into other Canadian cities like Edmonton and Winnipeg.

There are more than 1,400 McDonald's locations across Canada.

With files from The Associated Press