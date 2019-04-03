Ghosn plans April 11 news conference, vows to tell the truth
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn walks on a street in Tokyo, Friday, March 8, 2019. Ghosn was released on bail fron Tokyo Detention Center Wednesday. (Kyodo News via AP)
Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 2:12AM EDT
TOKYO -- Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing financial misconduct charges in Japan, says he will hold a news conference on April 11.
Ghosn said Wednesday on his new verified Twitter account that "I'm getting ready to tell the truth about what's happening."
Ghosn was arrested in November and has been charged with breach of trust and with falsifying financial reports in understating his income. He says he is innocent.
He has kept silent, publicly, since his release on bail last month after nearly four months of detention.
Ghosn's lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters on Tuesday he has petitioned a Tokyo court to allow him to be tried separately from Nissan Motor Co., a co-defendant in the case.
Ghosn led Nissan for two decades, winning global accolades for steering the maker of the March subcompact, Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models from the brink of bankruptcy.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Asian shares edge higher ahead of U.S.-China trade talks
- Chinese woman carrying malware allegedly got into Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort
- Third Canadian canola exporter received quality complaint from China: Bibeau
- Ghosn plans April 11 news conference, vows to tell the truth
- Malaysia to sell yacht at centre of 1MDB scandal for US$126M