BEIRUT -- Nissan's fugitive ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, on Wednesday described his detention conditions in Japan, from which he fled last month in a daring escape, as a "travesty" against human rights and dignity.

Ghosn held a news conference in Beirut, his first appearance since fleeing Japan last month ahead of his trial for alleged financial misconduct.

The former auto industry titan also dismisses all allegations against him as untrue, saying "I should never have been arrested in the first place."

Ghosn's appearance is his first in public since he smuggled himself from Tokyo to Beirut, arriving in the Lebanese capital where he grew up and is regarded by many as a national hero.

Ghosn's daring and improbable escape has perplexed and embarrassed Japanese authorities after he skipped bail and managed to flee the country despite supposedly rigorous surveillance.

