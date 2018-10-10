GFL Environmental buying U.S. company Waste Industries in deal valued at $3.65B
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 9:03AM EDT
Toronto-based GFL Environmental Inc. has signed a deal to buy Waste Industries in an agreement that values the U.S. company at about $3.65 billion.
The deal will more than double GFL's footprint in the United States.
Waste Industries provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services in the southeastern United States.
It has more than 2,850 employees and operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
GFL, which is privately owned, has operations across Canada and in Michigan.
Its principal shareholders include BC Partners and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.
