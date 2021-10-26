George Weston to sell bakery business for $1.2 billion

Galen Weston, director of George Weston Limited speaks at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Galen Weston, director of George Weston Limited speaks at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

MORE Business News