GDP remained unchanged in October for third month, despite drop in real estate activity
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged for the third consecutive month in October, according to the latest data released by Statistics Canada.
While some sectors edged upward and others fell, the economy as a whole neither grew nor shrank. In fact, according to Friday's The Daily report, the 20 industrial sectors included in the report were split evenly between increases and decreases.
The biggest contractions were in real estate, wholesale trade and manufacturing.
Activity at the offices of real estate agents and brokers was down 6.8 per cent in October, representing the sector's fourth consecutive decline and the largest monthly decrease since April 2022, as activity in most of Canada's largest real estate markets continued to cool off.
Wholesale trade of machinery, equipment and building material and supplies shrank 0.7 per cent in October, decreasing for the second consecutive month.
The manufacturing sector — which includes durable and non-durable goods, machinery and transportation equipment manufacturing — contracted 0.6 per cent, marking the fourth drop in five months.
Most of October's sector specific increases were in retail trade and extractive industries.
Retail experienced its highest growth rate since January when it grew 1.2 per cent. Most of that increase was in clothing and clothing accessory stores, which rose by 3.2 per cent, and general merchandise stores, where activity increased by 2.5 per cent.
Activity in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction increased one per cent in October, following two months of decline.
Mining and quarrying activity was up for the third time in four months, expanding 2.4 per cent, and oil and gas extraction rose 0.4 per cent.
The only extractive industry that didn't grow in October was oil sands operations, which shrunk 2.2 per cent "as turnarounds at some oil sands upgraders continued to impact the operations into the month," StatCan reported.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
Retailers facing pricing pressure may have to pass increases to shoppers: Dollarama
If domestic manufacturers and suppliers keep pushing their prices up on food and several household goods, Dollarama Inc.'s chief executive says retailers will have no choice but to pass the increases on to customers.
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
BREAKING Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
Czechs are coming to grips with the worst mass shooting in the country's history in which 14 died
People in the Czech capital were trying to come to grips Friday with the worst mass shooting in the country's history that left 14 dead and dozens injured.
Wallets, vegan steaks and allergy tablets: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including plant-based vegan steaks and Claritin dissolve tablets, as well as hundreds of thousands of vehicles.
Power outages persist in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in lead-up to Christmas
Power outages continue to plague thousands of customers in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia a few days before Christmas.
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia, the White House said Friday, in his latest round of executive clemencies meant to rectify racial disparities in the justice system.
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
Tibb's Eve is a unique N.L. holiday, and a big boost to downtown business
Tibb's Eve has become a unique tradition in Newfoundland and Labrador, marking the unofficial start of holiday celebrations. And for many businesses, it has proven to be an important lifeline.
Man jumped out of moving U-Haul to escape kidnapper during high-speed chase, Toronto police say
The victim of an alleged gunpoint kidnapping that spurred a police chase through the streets of the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday jumped out of a moving vehicle to escape his abductor, according to new details released by police.
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
'Fast and Furious' star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.
Power outages persist in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in lead-up to Christmas
Power outages continue to plague thousands of customers in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia a few days before Christmas.
The high costs of wildfires in 2023: For homeowners the struggles carry on for months
Hundreds of Canadian households are still experiencing financial and emotional costs this year, after wildfires consumed an area roughly a quarter of the size of Manitoba, and forced about 200,000 from their homes. British Columbia suffered its worst wildfire season on record, with about 400 homes destroyed and more than 2.8 million hectares burned.
Here's what will be featured in Canada's new stamp lineup
A new lineup of postal stamps will be released in 2024, Canada Post announced, with new designs paying homage to accomplished Canadians, truth and reconciliation, national wildlife and a rare space sighting.
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
LIVE UPDATES As the death toll passes 20,000, the UN again delays a vote on aid to Gaza
The United Nations says more than half a million people are starving in Gaza because not enough food has entered the besieged territory as Israel keeps up its blistering campaign of airstrikes and ground operations.
Canada's aid cut, geopolitical stances challenge 'pragmatic' pivot to Global South
Analysts say it will be hard for Canada to create closer ties with developing countries as the Liberals cut back on aid and its foreign service, combined with stances on geopolitics that grate people in what is often called the Global South.
-
Congress launches an investigation into the Osprey program after the deadly crash in Japan
A congressional oversight committee has launched an investigation into the V-22 Osprey program following a deadly crash in Japan which killed eight Air Force special operations service members.
Nirvana lawyer responds after federal court revives lawsuit over 'Nevermind' album cover
In a move the band's lawyer is calling a 'procedural setback, 'a federal appeals court has revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked as a 4-month-old on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind.'
At least 5 U.S.-funded projects in Gaza are damaged or destroyed, but most are spared
Since early October, at least five U.S.-funded community and youth projects in Gaza appear to have been damaged or destroyed, likely by the U.S.-backed Israeli military. However, both in the past and now, Israeli strikes in Gaza appear to have largely spared major infrastructure projects funded by the U.S. government, which has shared their GPS coordinates and other details with the Israeli military for years.
Canada's aid cut, geopolitical stances challenge 'pragmatic' pivot to Global South
Analysts say it will be hard for Canada to create closer ties with developing countries as the Liberals cut back on aid and its foreign service, combined with stances on geopolitics that grate people in what is often called the Global South.
Gov't to offer 3-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
-
Toronto to receive $471 million in federal housing funding
The federal government says it will give Toronto nearly half a billion dollars in housing funding.
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
Movie reviews: 'American Fiction,' 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'The Iron Claw'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' 'American Fiction,' 'The Iron Claw,' 'Migration' and 'The Zone of Interest.'
Nirvana lawyer responds after federal court revives lawsuit over 'Nevermind' album cover
In a move the band's lawyer is calling a 'procedural setback, 'a federal appeals court has revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked as a 4-month-old on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind.'
Michael J. Fox documentary, Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' song shortlisted for Oscar
An intimate documentary on Michael J. Fox and a song recorded by Ryan Gosling are among the films and music advancing to the next round of the Oscars race.