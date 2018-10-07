Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in Surrey, B.C.
Pipes are seen at the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain facility in Edmonton, Alta., April 6, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 8:48PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 7, 2018 9:03PM EDT
SURREY, B.C. -- A gasoline-like substance found in the area where the Trans Mountain pipeline runs through Surrey, B.C., has been traced to a private home.
The pipeline was shut down earlier Sunday amid an odour complaint and reports of a gasoline-like substance in a ditch.
But in a statement Sunday night, the provincial environment ministry said the spill had been "traced to a private residence."
Earlier Sunday, the ministry said it was notified about the smell at 1:15 a.m. and a vacuum truck was sent to the scene to clean up minor "sheens." It said the pipeline was shut down as a "precautionary measure."
The existing Trans Mountain pipeline was owned by Kinder Morgan Canada until earlier this year, when the federal government bought it for $4.5 billion.
The Federal Court of Appeal has quashed Ottawa's approval of a plan to triple the pipeline's capacity, ruling it was done without a proper review of environmental impacts or adequate consultation of Indigenous people.
