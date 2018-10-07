

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. -- A gasoline-like substance found in the area where the Trans Mountain pipeline runs through Surrey, B.C., has been traced to a private home.

The pipeline was shut down earlier Sunday amid an odour complaint and reports of a gasoline-like substance in a ditch.

But in a statement Sunday night, the provincial environment ministry said the spill had been "traced to a private residence."

Earlier Sunday, the ministry said it was notified about the smell at 1:15 a.m. and a vacuum truck was sent to the scene to clean up minor "sheens." It said the pipeline was shut down as a "precautionary measure."

The existing Trans Mountain pipeline was owned by Kinder Morgan Canada until earlier this year, when the federal government bought it for $4.5 billion.

The Federal Court of Appeal has quashed Ottawa's approval of a plan to triple the pipeline's capacity, ruling it was done without a proper review of environmental impacts or adequate consultation of Indigenous people.