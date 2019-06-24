Garneau approves sale of WestJet to Onex at price reduced by 737 Max issues
CALGARY -- Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau has given his approval to the proposed $3.5-billion acquisition of WestJet Airlines by Onex Corp.
The Calgary-based airline says the minister determined the deal doesn't raise public-interest issues for national transportation.
WestJet and Onex entered into a friendly deal last month to pay $31 per share cash for the airline, which will operate as a privately held company.
The offer was a reduction from the preliminary price of $35.75 per share submitted in March due to uncertainties related to the grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets, according to the proxy circular provided to shareholders.
Garneau's approval is one of the conditions for the deal to close.
The deal is also subject to other regulatory approvals and approval of WestJet shareholders at a meeting July 23.
