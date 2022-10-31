Gap says Russia deliveries stopped in March. But its clothing kept coming

Gap

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

OPINION

OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?

At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.

The landing page for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit is seen in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini