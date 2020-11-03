Advertisement
Futures suggests mixed open for stock market with U.S. election outcome uncertain
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 11:39PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 7:26AM EST
TORONTO -- The futures market pointed to a mixed opening for U.S. stock markets today with no clear winner in the U.S. presidential election.
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in a tight battle in three key battleground states.
Results in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania were too close call.
Dow futures were down, but Nasdaq futures were up in trading early this morning.
S&P 500 futures were also higher.
Meanwhile, stock markets in Europe were up as traders watched the U.S. election results.
