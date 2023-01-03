FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces arraignment in New York
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court Tuesday on charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform.
Bankman-Fried, 30, was accused of illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm.
He is expected to plead not guilty before Judge Lewis A. Kaplan before the judge and lawyers discuss a schedule for proceeding toward a trial.
Carolyn Ellison, 28, who ran Alameda, and Gary Wang, 29, who co-founded FTX, have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are cooperating with prosecutors in a bid for leniency. Both are free on bail.
Their pleas were kept secret until Bankman-Fried was in the air after his extradition from the Bahamas, where FTX is based, due to fears that he might flee.
Bankman-Fried, 30, was released from custody on a US$250 million personal recognizance bond with electronic monitoring about two weeks ago on the condition that he await trial at his parents' house in Palo Alto, Calif.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?
In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.
How to help your money grow in 2023 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty
Canadian investors who made it through a tumultuous 2022 face further uncertainty in the year ahead amid increased recession risk. Investment professionals and personal finance experts say the easiest way to grow your money this year is to keep things simple.
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Top goal in new year for Canadians is repaying debt: CIBC poll
Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians welcoming 2023, according to CIBC's annual Financial Priorities poll.
opinion | Your financial action plan for 2023 amid a potential recession
Regardless of whether or not the country sees a recession in the near future, it’s still a good idea to create a financial action plan to help mitigate your risks. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips to help you and your family prepare.
Millennial Money: 5 ways to build your credit score in 2023
Building a better credit score can be done in five simple ways, which can make borrowing more affordable, writes Lauren Schwahn, a finance writer for Nerdwallet.
opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?
The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
A report from Equifax Canada published earlier this month found that Canadians 35 years of age and younger owe the least amount of money, but are the worst at paying off their credit card balances.