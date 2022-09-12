'From hellfire to a freezer': Ont. woman says EgyptAir left passengers trapped on tarmac in sweltering heat

Passengers blacking out in extreme heat, children struggling to breathe and staff unresponsive to calls for answers and aid — this is the ordeal that Maya Hussein says she and her family went through on an EgyptAir flight last week while trying to return home to Canada.

Hussein and seven other family members were on their way back to Canada after a family trip to Lebanon. Their connecting flight back to Pearson Airport in Toronto was an EgyptAir flight taking off from Cairo last Friday — flight MS955.

But what started as a simple flight delay turned into hours sat cooking on the tarmac inside a plane with no air conditioning, no answers from staff, and panic rising amid the 320 passengers, according to Hussein.

Her aunt was one of the passengers who blacked out amid the rising heat on the plane.

“It felt like a movie, honestly,” Hussein said. “You know, when you're in another country and you feel helpless, like you don't know who to talk to, there's no rules. There's no nothing.”

Throughout the seven-hour ordeal, Hussein alleges, airline staff seemed ill-equipped to assist, lacking in medical training and refusing to give passengers direct answers regarding the reasons behind the delay.

The London, Ont.-based comedian took to Instagram on Friday to report on the struggle from the airport, and posted numerous videos allegedly taken by herself and other passengers during the experience, showing upset passengers arguing with staff, calling for aid, and fanning themselves while standing in between the seats.

EgyptAir has not responded to multiple requests for comment from CTVNews.ca.

‘FROM HELLFIRE TO A FREEZER’

The first warning sign, Hussein said, was when boarding started half an hour late for the flight.

They didn’t think much of it at first, as these kinds of delays are common, particularly since the pandemic dealt a huge blow to the air travel industry.

But around an hour later, the plane was still sitting on the tarmac.

It felt like it was more than 40 C inside the plane, Hussein said, and there was no AC.

“It was so hot, it was just getting worse and worse and worse, the temperature,” Hussein said.

Staff were not providing answers on the delay, saying only that things would get underway soon, she said.

When she got out of her seat to go check on family members seated in another section of the plane, she discovered that her aunt — who had been sweating profusely earlier and was stressed about the heat — had actually passed out.

“She had told my cousin, … ‘I feel like I'm gonna black out’,” Hussein said.

“I found (my cousin) by herself trying to help her mother. There was another man that was fanning her mom as well, but I didn’t see much help (from staff).”

A passenger who was a doctor came to help and found Hussein’s aunt had a very low pulse. An airline attendant brought over an oxygen tank after being flagged down, but help from staff was scarce apart from that, Hussein said.

“She went from a passenger to a patient instantly, and we were pretty much the (only) people that were caring for her. And thank God there was a doctor on there or we would've lost my aunt.”

Hussein said that an older woman in her mid-70s sitting behind her cousins had passed out before her aunt had, and also had to be put on oxygen.

In total, Hussein observed around four to five people passed out in her section of the plane, and said many other young children and elderly passengers were visibly red-faced and struggling to breathe.

They were sitting on the tarmac in the heat for more than two hours, she said.

Video shared on Hussein’s Instagram showed passengers standing up in the seats, shouting at airline staff, and fanning each other with safety brochures. One video, Hussein said, caught when she was running back and forth up the aisles to fetch ice for her aunt because no staff was assisting.

At one point, an announcement stated that passengers could leave the plane if they wanted to cancel their flight, she said, but no effort was made to ensure that those who were passed out, were elderly or were young children were taken off the plane first.

Family members ended up carried Hussein’s aunt off of the plane, with only the assistance of a single staff member carrying the oxygen tank. They requested a wheelchair from employees, but it took so long Hussein herself ran to fetch one.

Although they were out of the heat, the situation was far from over.

There had still been no explanation from airline staff as to why the plane was delayed, and when the flight would be able to take off, Hussein said.

Wi-Fi was only accessible to those who had an Egyptian phone number, she added.

“I was able to hotspot some people like my cousins and whatnot, to talk to our families, but the people that couldn't speak to their families, they had no access,” she said. “I also had to beg for water.”

Videos shared by Hussein appear to show passengers arguing with staff inside the airport and huddling around the gate, wrapped in small blue blankets — blankets which she and other passengers had grabbed themselves from the plane, according to her.

“We were grabbing blankets off each chair, as best as we can to give to the passengers in the lobby, in the waiting room,” she said.

Hussein said the area was extremely cold, describing the change as going from "hellfire to a freezer.”

“People sleeping on the floor, people asking me for more blankets, people asking for water, you don't see one single employee around to help us out.”

At 9 a.m., seven hours after the flight was initially meant to depart, passengers finally boarded again. Hussein said that they were only given a generic apology for the delay, with no explanation.

She says that’s not good enough.

She and her family believe EgyptAir should post an explanation of what happened with the AC and the delay, and should have better procedures in place for employees when this type of issue occurs.

“There needs to be safety protocols,” she said. “In a situation where you're on an airplane with no AC, what is the protocol for that?”

COMMENTS TURNED OFF

Hussein added that while she and her family speak Arabic, the dialects shift between countries, and they couldn’t understand some of the things staff were saying, making it even more stressful that employees didn’t seem interested in helping.

Delays may be expected in travel, but the lack of empathy and transparency she felt from staff during the experience isn’t OK, Hussein said.

“After what happened, it's not something we're gonna get over,” she said.

“This was trauma for not only me, but my cousins and my aunt — to see their mother go through that, it's been quite emotional. Health-wise, she's very tired. She's going to be seeing a doctor and this is something that's happening because of what occurred on that airplane.”

EgyptAir has not made any public statements regarding the flight. Comments appear to have been disabled on the airline’s most recent Instagram posts, beginning with a post made on Friday.

A contingency plan linked on its website which outlines its policy in the event of a delay notes that aircraft may remain on the tarmac for up to four hours.

“Our flight crew will make information available to passengers on board during the delay at least every 30 minutes regarding the status of the flight, and the reasons of the delay, if known,” the plan states.

“We're human beings,” Hussein said. “What they did was inhumane. It was just not right.”