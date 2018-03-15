From Geoffrey to Kids R Us: Toys R Us through the years
In this Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, file photo, shoppers shop in a Toys R Us store on Black Friday in Miami. Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, announced late Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 8:22AM EDT
Toys R Us, which is likely to liquidate its stores, traces its origins back 70 years to a single baby furniture store. Here's a look at Toys R Us through the years:
-
1948: Toys R Us founder Charles Lazarus opens Children's Bargain Town, a baby furniture store, in Washington, D.C.
-
1957: First Toys R Us store is opened.
-
1965: Geoffrey the giraffe becomes the company's mascot. He appears in his first TV ad in 1973. The company sells stuffed animals, Lego sets and figurines in Geoffrey's likeness.
-
1978: Toys R Us becomes a public company.
-
1983: Kids R Us opens, selling children's clothing. It had a 20-year run before all 146 stores were closed in 2003.
-
1996: Babies R Us is born, selling diapers, cribs and car seats. There were more than 200 Babies R Us stores as of last year.
-
1998: The ToysRUs.com website is launched.
-
2005: The company is bought by three private equity firms and taken private.
-
2007: Toys R Us buys well-known New York toy store FAO Schwarz. It closes the store in 2015 and sells the brand a year later.
-
2015: Toys R Us closes its flagship store in New York's Times Square, which had a 60-foot Ferris wheel, after 14 years.
- 2017: Toys R Us files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
