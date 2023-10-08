From Coke floats to Cronuts, going viral can have a lasting effect on a small business
The Lexington Candy Shop in New York City has served burgers, fries and shakes to hungry patrons for decades. Last remodelled in 1948, the diner is the definition of old-fashioned.
But that hasn't stopped it from getting a wave of new fans.
In August 2022, this old school business met the new world when Nicolas Heller, a TikToker and Instagrammer with 1.2 million followers known as New York Nico, popped in for a traditional Coke float -- Coke syrup, soda water and ice cream. Naturally, he took a video. It went viral, garnering 4.8 million likes.
"The next day (after the video was posted), the lines started forming at 8 in the morning," John Philis, the diner's third-generation co-owner, recalls with amazement. "And it was like, huh!"
When a smaller restaurant unexpectedly goes viral on TikTok or other social media, the sudden demand can be overwhelming. Owners have to adapt on the fly, revamping operations to quickly serve a crush of people. But savvy business owners who are able to adapt can parlay newfound fame into a lasting boost for their business.
Ali Elreda opened Fatima's Grill in Downey, California, in 2016, drawing in customers with an eclectic range of tacos, wraps and burgers.
He sprinkled Flamin' Hot Cheetos in some of them, inspired by his daughter's love of hot chips. By 2020, Elreda had worked hard to develop his restaurant's social media presence, shooting videos with music. But after a TikToker dubbed @misohungry posted a video of Elreda's Flaming Hot Cheeto Fusion burger that August, things suddenly "just went crazy."
Dominique Ansel, second from right, greets people who have been waiting in line for the opening of his namesake bakery in New York, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. In 2013, before most people knew the term “going viral,” the French pastry chef created the Cronut, a cross between a croissant and a doughnut, at his newly opened New York bakery. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Lines to get into the restaurant ballooned to two to three hours -- for months. At first, the store wasn't ready for the influx.
"We just couldn't adjust," he said. "We would stay late hours to prep for the next day and then the lines would continue and continue and continue and continue."
Opening two nearby restaurants helped relieve the pressure. Elreda now has 10 locations, including newly opened restaurants in Detroit and Brooklyn -- an expansion started by one viral video.
"Social media can make you or break you," he said. "It catapulted us to starting to franchise and getting the name out there. It's been a blessing."
When Kevin Muccular opened Aunt Bill's soul food restaurant in Katy, Texas, just last year, crowds were sparse at first because Katy is a suburb about half an hour outside of bustling Houston. That all changed when a TikToker who goes by Mr. Chimetime posteda video in July lavishing praise on Aunt Bill's brisket hot dog, waffles and customer service.
The floodgates opened and didn't stop.
"People poured in from everywhere, every seat taken, the lines, down the street and around the corner, a three, four-hour wait, wait time in line in the middle of the Texas summer," Muccular said.
He rushed to prepare food and put his vendors on standby, but the demand was overwhelming. He bought all of the ingredients he could find at nearby Sam's Club and Walmart stores, and had friends check stores in their areas. The fire marshal was called twice about the crowd.
"We were ill prepared for exactly what happened over the next two weeks of our business," he said. "We were hiring staff on the spot. I cooked more than I ever have in my entire life."
Muccular hired a consultant to help figure out how to revamp his business to serve the crowds in an efficient manner. Among the changes: He shifted walk up to-go orders to an online system and created a reservation system for tables.
Two months later, the restaurant is still bustling. The restaurant now serves 800 to 1,000 people a day, up from 200 to 250. Longer term, Muccular has plans to open a food truck to serve people all over Texas.
"We refer to everything as pre-Chimetime and post-Chimetime," he said. "What Mr. Chimetime did for our small business changed the fabric of what we are for forever."
At the Lexington Candy Shop, Philis thought the craze of last August would die down after Labor Day, or during the holidays. But a year later, the crowds are still going strong.
Customers enjoy Coke floats at the Lexington Candy Shop, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in New York. The old school business met the new world when Nicolas Heller, a TikToker and Instagrammer with 1.2 million followers, popped in for a traditional Coke float. Naturally, he made a video. It went viral, garnering 4.8 million likes. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
On a recent weekday, Australian vacationer Max Ferfoglia, 32, stopped by the diner for a float. He said he had found the diner via social media.
"We were looking to try and find what are the `must do's' in this beautiful city," he said. "And the diner was one that just was constantly being recommended as iconic via YouTube, TikTok. ... So we just had to come and try it out."
For Philis, the boost in business is a welcome relief after the diner suffered from a steep drop in customers during the pandemic. Before Nico's visit, he sold 10 Coke floats a day. Today it's 200 on weekdays and 500 a day on weekends. He hasn't raised his prices. A float is $12.50 including tax. Plus, people who come in for a float may order a burger, fries or other menu item.
"Every day we're going home and we're tired," he said. "But it's a good tired."
One person who knows about going viral is Dominique Ansel. In 2013, before most people knew the term "going viral," the French pastry chef created the "Cronut," a cross between a croissant and a doughnut, at his newly opened New York bakery. The Cronut created a craze the old-fashioned way, through newspaper and TV news reports.
Ansel remembers the frantic early days, when the bakery had to hire security to control the line:
"It was chaos in the morning. People were lining up at 2 a.m. in the morning, hitting each other. Neighbors were calling the police," he remembered.
Ten years later, Ansel has plenty of other bestselling pastries and store locations in Hong Kong and Las Vegas. But there's still a line outside the original Dominique Ansel bakery for the Cronut. These days the line is cheerful. The bakery even hands out umbrellas when it rains and roses on Valentine's Day.
"I think the most important thing is not to overreact in the beginning," he said. He was approached to do deals for mass producing the Cronut, but he declined.
"You don't want to kill the idea because you want to make money," Ansel said. "You want to build something real, and you want to invest into the longevity of the product."
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
BREAKING Israeli rescue service says it retrieved about 260 bodies from a music festival attacked by Hamas
The Israeli rescue service Zaka says its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from a music festival attended by thousands that came under attack by Hamas.
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving
Some Canadians said they were stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting Sunday, as airlines cancelled flights out of the country and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proved difficult.
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Police across Canada 'increasing' patrols around religious buildings
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Canada
-
Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving
Some Canadians said they were stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting Sunday, as airlines cancelled flights out of the country and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proved difficult.
-
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
-
Air Canada temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv after Hamas attack on Israel
Air Canada says it is temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv starting on Sunday following the deadly attacks in Israel.
-
Police across Canada 'increasing' patrols around religious buildings
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
-
'Most challenging Thanksgiving:' Long weekend marked with soaring food bank use
Food banks across Canada continue to face soaring need this Thanksgiving, with one executive warning that things could quickly get worse.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel; Ambassador to Canada calls violence 'unimaginable'
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Israeli rescue service says it retrieved about 260 bodies from a music festival attacked by Hamas
The Israeli rescue service Zaka says its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from a music festival attended by thousands that came under attack by Hamas.
-
1 killed and 8 wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania community centre party
One person was killed and eight were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a Pennsylvania community center early Sunday, authorities said.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack.
-
Disrupting Saudi-Israel ties may have motivated Hamas attack, Blinken says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said part of the motivation for Hamas' latest attack on Israel could have been disrupting a potential normalizing of Israel-Saudi Arabia ties, adding Washington will announce new aid for Israel on Sunday.
-
German conservative opposition seen winning 2 state elections, with far-right making gains
Germany's center-right opposition won two state elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular national government, and a far-right party that has been riding high in national polls made gains, projections showed.
-
Desperate people dig out dead and injured from quakes that killed over 2,000 in Afghanistan
Men dug through rubble with their bare hands and shovels in western Afghanistan Sunday in desperate attempts to pull victims from the wreckage left by powerful earthquakes that killed at least 2,000 people.
Politics
-
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
-
Stabilizing food prices 'not like a switch you can flip': Industry Minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the process for stabilizing food prices is 'not like a switch you can flip,' but rather one that will likely take weeks and months, after he announced an agreement with major grocers this week that he vowed will lead to steadier prices 'soon.'
-
Canada 'closely monitoring' Afghanistan after quake reportedly kills more than 2,000
Canadian ministers offered support to people in Afghanistan on Saturday after a powerful earthquake rocked the western part of the Central Asian country and reportedly killed more than 2,000 people.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
-
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
Sci-Tech
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
-
These books are being used to train AI. No one told the authors
Almost 200,000 books are being used to train artificial intelligence systems by some of the biggest companies in technology. The problem? No one told the authors.
-
Vikings had windows, another shift away from their image as barbaric Norsemen, Danish museum says
Vikings had windows -- usually only associated with medieval churches and castles -- meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said Thursday.
Entertainment
-
'The Exorcist: Believer' takes possession of box office with US $27.2 million opening
'The Exorcist: Believer' spun heads and drove off all foes at the box office. Facing competition from no major new releases, the latest resurrection of the demonic franchise brought in US $27.2 million in North America in its opening weekend for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Terence Davies, filmmaker of the lyrical 'Distant Voices, Still Lives,' dies at the age of 77
British filmmaker Terence Davies, best known for a pair of powerful, lyrical movies inspired by his childhood in postwar Liverpool, has died at the age of 77. Davies' manager John Taylor said the director died 'peacefully at home in his sleep' on Saturday after a short illness.
-
21 Savage cleared to legally travel abroad with plans of international performance in London
Rapper 21 Savage can now legally travel outside the United States and plans to make his international performance in his native London.