

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Freshii Inc. shares plunged Wednesday after posting second-quarter results that fell below analysts' expectations.

The restaurant chain, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$433,000 or a penny per share for the 13-weeks ended June 30 compared with a profit of $298,000 or a penny per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $5.8 million, up from $5.6 million, as gains in franchise revenue more than offset lower company-owned store revenue.

Analysts had expected revenue of $5.85 million, and adjusted net income of $514,000 or two cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Freshii shares dropped 47 cents, or 16.43 per cent, to $2.39 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trading.

Franchise revenue amounted to $5.1 million, up from $4.7 million a year ago, while company-owned store revenue fell to $666,000 from $876,000.

System-wide sales totalled $49.6 million in the quarter, up from $46.3 million a year ago, boosted by an increase in the number of stores. Same-store sales were down four per cent.

The company opened 13 new stores in the second quarter and closed five.

Freshii announced Tuesday that it had added two new members to its senior leadership team, William Schultz to the board of directors and Oliver Rodbard as vice-president of operations.

The appointments were both new additions, rather than replacements or filling available vacancies, a company representative confirmed in an email.

Rodbard, who has more than two decades of retail and restaurant experience, will lead the company's restaurant operations.

The changes come as the company has struggled to boost weak sales performance after attempting to do too much at once with a rapid expansion plan it has since scrapped after multiple downward revisions of its anticipated store growth.

Corrin has since focused on the eatery's menu, removing underperforming items and adding more packaged goods. The company also launched its first global media campaign in an effort to entice more customers through its doors.