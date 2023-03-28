French police counter protest violence; garbage strike ends
Bolstered French police forces clashed with demonstrators in numerous cities Tuesday as hundred of thousands of marchers protested President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular retirement reform.
Security was ramped up for the 10th round of protest marches since January after the government warned that some demonstrators intended "to destroy, to injure and to kill."
The Interior Ministry put the number of demonstrators nationwide at 740,000, down from more than 1 million five days ago when protesters voiced their rage at Macron's order to ram the bill raising France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote. The Paris police counted 93,000 in Paris compared with 119,000 last Thursday, when violence reached a peak.
In a bid to keep up pressure on the government to simply withdraw its retirement measure, unions organizing the protests called for new strikes and marches on April 6.
In a sign that protests may be losing a little steam, sanitation workers in Paris announced that they are suspending their more than three-week-long strike that has left piles of stinking garbage uncollected on the capital's streets. Growing piles of rotting garbage in the French capital became a symbol of the larger protests.
The CGT union, which organized the strikes, said in a statement that workers will return to their jobs Wednesday. It was unclear whether private companies responsible for keeping some Paris districts clean will return to work.
Concerns that violence could mar the demonstrations prompted what Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described as an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers, nearly half of them concentrated in the French capital.
A group of security forces in Paris at one point withdrew behind the wooden doors of a residential building during hours-long standoffs against ultra-leftist militants attacking with various projectiles and fireworks. A fire raged outside the door.
After months of upheaval, an exit from the firestorm of protest triggered by Macron 's changes to France's retirement system looked as far away as ever. Despite fresh union pleas that the government pause its hotly contested push to raise France's legal retirement age, Macron seemingly remained wedded to it.
His order to use a special constitutional power to ram the reform past legislators without allowing them a vote galvanized the protest movement.
The Eiffel Tower's website announced that strikers had closed down the world-famous tourist attraction. The Louvre Museum was similarly strike-bound Monday.
"I'm protesting because this reform is deeply unfair to workers, women, and young people," said Camille Sabatier, 19, a political science student at the Sorbonne.
"It's no longer acceptable that a powerful man could force such a bill without a vote by parliament," she said.
"Everybody is getting madder," said Clement Saild, a train passenger at Paris' Gare de Lyon railway station, where tracks were temporarily invaded and blocked Tuesday by protesting workers. He said he supports the strikes despite their impact on transportation and other services.
"I am 26, and I wonder if I will ever retire," he said.
Macron's argues that France's pension system will dive into deficit without reform, because of the lower birth rates and longer life expectancy in many richer nations. Macron's opponents say additional funding for pensions could come from other sources, without having to make workers retire later.
Demonstrations got underway peacefully Tuesday morning, with large crowds in multiple cities. But tensions rose as marches concluded in Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Bordeaux and elsewhere.
Police were hit with objects and responded with tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the western city of Nantes. In the center of Lyon, in the southeast, there were numerous confrontations between demonstrators and police as the protest wound down.
The interior minister had said more than 1,000 "radical" troublemakers, some from overseas, could latch on to marches in Paris and other cities.
"They come to destroy, to injure and to kill police officers and gendarmes. Their goals have nothing to do with the pension reform. Their goals are to destabilize our republican institutions and bring blood and fire down on France," the minister said Monday.
Some protesters, human rights campaigners and Macron's political opponents allege that police officers have used excessive force against demonstrators. A police oversight body is investigating multiple claims of wrongdoing by officers.
The striking railway workers outside Gare de Lyon marched behind a banner that alleged: "The police mutilates. We don't forgive!"
Lucie Henry, a 36-year-old protester, said that by skirting parliament to impose his reform, Macron "has set everyone on fire."
"What adds fuel to the fire is the behavior of the government, the police violence in particular," she said.
Macron's opponents are urging him to cool tempers by backing down. Union leader Laurent Berger appealed Tuesday for a pause in implementing the retirement reform and for mediation.
"If we want to avoid tensions -- and I want to avoid them --- what the trade unions are proposing is a gesture to calm things down," he said. "It must be seized."
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne reportedly offered to receive the eight unions organizing the protests. Berger, head of the moderate CFDT, said he agreed, French media reported. It was not clear whether other unions backed that stance.
The latest round of protests prompted Macron to indefinitely postpone a planned state visit this week by King Charles III.
Government spokesman Olivier Veran insisted, however, that France remains a welcoming place for all non-royal visitors.
"Life goes on," he said.
------
Jade le Deley, Jeffrey Schaeffer, Helena Alves and Masha Macpherson contributed to this report.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Explainer
Explainer | What are credit default swaps and why are they causing trouble for Europe's banks?
-
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.