French PM won't back down on ending jobs for life amid rail strikes
Demonstrators against the state-owned SNCF railway operator gather for a CGT union (General Work Confederation) meeting inside the Saint Charles train station, in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 2:23PM EDT
PARIS -- French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says the government won't back down in the face of rail strikes that are crippling travel in France.
Philippe said in an interview published by French newspaper Le Parisien as a new round of strikes began Sunday that he receives daily messages from supporters telling him to go the whole way "and that's what we're going to do."
Unions are planning periodic two-day strikes through June to try to counter the French government's plans to abolish a benefits system that allows train drivers and other workers to have jobs for life.
Officials say one in five high-speed trains, one in three suburban trains and three of four trains with international service are expected to be operating on Monday.
Periodic strikes also are hitting Air France.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Air in a bottle? How companies sell Canadian nature
- French PM won't back down on ending jobs for life amid rail strikes
- Cuban rum finds success despite the U.S. blockade
- Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, 'not just words'
- Renewed trade tensions between U.S. and China send stocks lower