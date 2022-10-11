French PM to requisition workers amid refineries strike
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced a decision to requisition workers operating petrol depots of ExxonMobil's French branch Esso and threatened to do the same for those of Total group, amid strikes that have led fuel pumps to run dry in the country.
The drastic measure came as drivers waiting in long lines to fill up their cars and gas stations closed while awaiting deliveries have become an increasingly familiar sight in France in recent days.
At a gas station in Vincennes, in the eastern suburbs of Paris, Alexandre Leonardi, 31, was not surprised to see the long lines of cars.
"I've been here for about an hour ... I expected it to be like this. Most of the gas stations I went past were closed," he told The Associated Press.
Requisitions allow authorities to order some of the workers of the petrol depots hit by strikes to return to work. It was not immediately clear how the order would be applied. A similar measure was imposed in 2010 during strikes in French refineries.
Speaking Tuesday at the National Assembly, Borne said about 30% of France's petrol stations are experiencing temporary shortages with at least one or more type of fuel. She noted that strong differences between regions, Paris area and northern France being the most affected places -- making life difficult for drivers.
She called for urgent dialogue between unions and management as strikers seek pay rises amid soaring inflation in the country.
"A salary disagreement do not justify blocking the country," she said.
Borne's announcement comes one day after a deal was reached between two unions and Esso's leadership over a pay rise. Yet some other hard-left unions have rejected it and decided to continue the strike.
"I asked prefects to launch the procedure to requisition workers who are indispensable to the functioning" of the Esso petrol depots, Borne said.
She added that she is ready to make a similar decision regarding Total facilities if salary negotiations do not start quickly.
Panic buying by some people worried that stations might run out of fuel altogether is exacerbating problems facing motorists, though authorities are urging consumers not to worry. Government officials said they increased petrol imports and released some of the state's strategic stocks to help ease the shortages -- amid concern that they could prompt protests across the country.
"There is only one solution: to unlock (the situation) without delay through negotiation," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday on French news broadcaster Franceinfo.
At gas stations that remained open, people were getting increasingly nervous. Some were jumping the queue while others were trying to fill fuel containers, despite several cities across France prohibiting it.
"This is not acceptable in France, just because a few people (strikers) want to annoy the world. It's their problem, not the problem of all French people," said 81-year-old Odette Libert while queuing at the Vincennes gas station.
----------
AP journalist Masha Macpherson in Paris contributed.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | Is it a good idea to work two remote jobs at the same time?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew goes over some of the pros and cons of working two remote jobs at the same time, offers some tips for time management, and explains how it could affect your tax returns next year.
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
How are you cutting costs amid inflation? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who are taking steps to mitigate rising prices amid a higher inflation rate.
opinion | Why are apartment rental rates going up in Canada?
If you live in an apartment, then you've more than likely felt the effects of the dramatically increased rental rates in Canada. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the key factors contributing to the increased rental prices in Canada, along with some of the things that Canadians are doing to cope with the current market.
A quarter of Canadians are looking to cash out their investments, survey finds
About a quarter of Canadians are losing confidence in the stock market and are now looking to cash out their investments, a new survey has found.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.