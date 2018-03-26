French deficit meets EU rules for first time in decade
French president Emmanuel Macron speaks during a Trianon Council meeting aiming to strengthen the links between France and Russia, Friday Feb. 9, 2018, at the Elysee palace in Paris.(Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 5:28AM EDT
PARIS -- Official figures show that France's budget deficit has met European Union rules for the first time in a decade.
Statistics agency Insee said Monday the country's deficit in 2017 amounted to 2.6 per cent of the country's GDP, down from 3.4 per cent the year before.
EU rules require countries to keep their deficits below 3 per cent of GDP. France has not met the rule since the financial crisis of 2008.
Speaking on FranceInfo radio, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire hailed the "good news" and said the improvement provides evidence that French President Emmanuel Macron's strategy to reduce public spending is working. After coming to power last May, Macron announced a series of spending cuts.
