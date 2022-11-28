Freedom Mobile under Videotron would be effective competitor, tribunal hears
A wireless communications specialist says Freedom Mobile under Videotron Ltd. would be a strong competitor in the telecom market as the hearing on Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. continued.
William Webb, chief technology officer at Access Partnership and a Shaw witness, told the Competition Tribunal Monday that Freedom under Quebecor Inc.-owned Videotron would not lack access to the assets or services it would need to be as effective a wireless competitor as Freedom under Shaw.
Webb also said that Freedom's costs to develop a 5G network under Videotron's ownership would be significantly reduced.
Freedom does not offer 5G connectivity and does not own 3500 MHz. 3500 MHz is spectrum that has become key for 5G innovation.
Webb said the combined spectrum of Freedom and Videotron would allow for deployment of 5G immediately.
Videotron acquired 3500 MHz spectrum in the summer of 2021, concentrated in southern and eastern Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. Freedom offers service in large parts of Ontario and Western Canada.
Shaw and Rogers have been trying to make the case throughout the hearing that the proposed sale of Freedom to Videotron would be a positive thing for consumers.
Quebecor agreed to buy Freedom in a $2.85 billion deal earlier this year.
The sale of Freedom to Videotron would see Quebecor buy all Freedom-branded wireless and internet customers as well as all of Freedom's infrastructure, spectrum and retail locations in a move that would expand Quebecor's wireless operations nationally.
The proposed sale is part of Rogers' strategy to get its broader deal across the finish line.
The hearing before the Competition Tribunal is expected to last until mid-December and aims to resolve the impasse between the Commissioner of Competition, who wants to block the deal, and Rogers and Shaw.
The Competition Bureau is one of three regulatory agencies that must approve the deal, in addition to the CRTC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.
Rogers wants to close the Shaw deal by the end of the year, with a possible further extension to Jan. 31, 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2022.
CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.