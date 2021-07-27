TORONTO -- The company that produces Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning has issued a voluntary recall of the product due to possible salmonella contamination.

McCormick & Company, Inc. announced on Monday that it has issued the recall after being informed of the potential risk by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this product, the company says.

The affected products come in 153 g bottles and have a UPC number of 066200021047. They were shipped to grocery stores across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec between June 20 to July 21 and have a best before date of Sept. 6, 2022.

Instead of bringing the affected product back to the store it was purchased from, McCormick’s is asking customers to dispose of it and call the company’s consumer affairs line at 1-833-776-7606 to get a replacement or refund.

The company says it has asked grocery stores to immediately remove the product from store shelves and distribution centres and destroy the product “in a manner that would prevent any further consumption.”

Health Canada says symptoms of a salmonella infection can include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headaches, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms can start six to 72 hours after exposure to the salmonella bacteria and typically last for four to seven days.