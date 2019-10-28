France's LVMH confirms it wants to buy jeweler Tiffany
In this Aug. 26, 2009 photo, a pedestrian walks by a Tiffany & Co. jewelry store in Philadelphia. (AP / Matt Slocum)
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 12:00AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 28, 2019 5:56AM EDT
PARIS -- French luxury group LVMH has confirmed that it has held preliminary discussions to purchase U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co.
In a statement released Monday, LVMH said "there can be no assurance that these discussions will result in any agreement."
LVMH has offered $120 a share, or about $14.5 billion, for Tiffany, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The offer comes as Tiffany has struggled with stagnating sales as China's slowing economy has weighed on spending by Chinese tourists, who make up a substantial portion of luxury spending. The strong dollar has also made Tiffany products more expensive for consumers outside the U.S.
LVMH competes with the Kering Group, which owns Gucci and Saint Laurent, and Richemont SA, which owns Cartier.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Global markets mostly higher ahead of data-heavy week
- U.S. business hiring falls to a 7-year low: survey
- France's LVMH confirms it wants to buy jeweler Tiffany
- Renewable power developers discover more energy sources make better projects
- Plain cigarette packs to hit shelves as 'best in the world' regulations kick in