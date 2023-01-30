France braces for major transport woes from pension strikes
France's national rail operator is recommending that passengers stay home Tuesday to avoid strikes over pensions that are expected to cause major transport woes but largely spare high-speed links to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Labour unions that mobilized massive street protests in an initial salvo of nationwide strikes earlier this month are hoping for similar success Tuesday to maintain pressure on government plans to raise France's retirement age.
Positions are hardening on both sides as lawmakers begin debating the planned change. France's prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, insisted this weekend that her government's intention to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is "no longer negotiable." Opponents in parliament and labor leaders are determined to prove her wrong.
Rail operator SNCF warned that major network disruptions were expected from Monday night to Wednesday morning, recommending that passengers cancel or postpone trips and work remotely if possible.
Rail services in the Paris region and regional trains across the country are expected to be severely affected, setting up a potential nightmare day for commuters.
Severe disruptions also are expected on France's flagship network of high-speed trains serving cities and major towns, including the Lyria service that links France and Switzerland, the SNCF said.
But it said high-speed Eurostar links with Britain and the Thalys services between France, Belgium and the Netherlands should run largely as normal.
Raising the pension age is one part of a broad bill that is the flagship measure of President Emmanuel Macron's second term. The bill is meeting widespread popular resistance -- more than 1 million people marched in protests against it earlier this month.
Lawmaker Manuel Bompard, whose France Unbowed party is leading the parliamentary push against Macron's plans, called for "the biggest possible" turnout Tuesday in strikes and protests.
The government says its proposals are necessary to keep the pension system solvent as France's life expectancy has grown and birth rates have declined.
Unions and left-wing parties want big companies or wealthier households to pitch in more to balance the pension budget instead.
The bill was going to a parliamentary commission Monday ahead of full debate in the National Assembly on Feb. 6. Opponents have submitted 7,000 proposed amendments that will further complicate the bill's legislative passage.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Don't neglect bonds this year despite tough 2022, experts say
Bond portfolios took a beating in 2022 as interest rates climbed, but experts say investors shouldn't neglect bonds this year as the Bank of Canada nears the end of its rate hike cycle.
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
How to help your money grow in 2023 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty
Canadian investors who made it through a tumultuous 2022 face further uncertainty in the year ahead amid increased recession risk. Investment professionals and personal finance experts say the easiest way to grow your money this year is to keep things simple.
opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?
In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.