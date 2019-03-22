Fox 2000, arm behind 'Hidden Figures,' to close under Disney
In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 5:47AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Fox 2000, the specialty unit behind such diverse literary adaptations as “Hidden Figures,” ”Love, Simon“ and ”Life of Pi,“ is closing shop under the Walt Disney Co.
A person familiar with the decision who was not authorized to speak publicly said Thursday that Disney will complete the films currently in production, but that no more will be made under the label. One under way is “The Woman in the Window” with Amy Adams and Gary Oldman.
Fox 2000 films like “The Fault In Our Stars,” ”The Devil Wears Prada“ and ”Marley & Me“ will continue to live in Disney's library.
Thursday came with many layoffs for Fox executives in the wake the Disney acquisition, but it remains unclear what's in store for Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler or her team.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- European shares fall on growth worries, Brexit doubts
- Levi's soars in return to public markets
- Ontario PCs will wind down Liberal Fair Hydro Plan, rate increases tied to inflation
- Fox 2000, arm behind 'Hidden Figures,' to close under Disney
- Boeing to make safety feature standard on troubled Max jets