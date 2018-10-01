Former Tangerine CEO to head medical marijuana company CannTrust
Michael Ravensdale, Vice President, production and quality for the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility, holds a handful of cannabis bud during the grand opening event in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 12:23PM EDT
TORONTO -- The former chief executive of Scotiabank's online bank Tangerine is now CEO of marijuana company CannTrust.
The Ontario-based licensed medical cannabis producer says Peter Aceto has been appointed to the top job, effective immediately.
CannTrust says co-founder and CEO Eric Paul has stepped down from his role at the helm and has been named chairman of the board and special adviser.
Aceto was president and CEO of online bank Tangerine, formerly ING Direct Canada, from 2008 to 2017.
Scotiabank acquired ING Direct Canada in 2012, and later changed its name to Tangerine.
Aceto's appointment as CannTrust CEO comes just weeks before Canada legalizes marijuana for recreational use on Oct. 17.
