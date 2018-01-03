Former Shaw Communications CEO Jim Shaw dies at 60
FILE -- Jim Shaw, centre, CEO of Shaw Communications, stands with shareholders in Calgary, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2010. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 7:29PM EST
CALGARY - Jim Shaw, the former chief executive of Shaw Communications Inc., died today following a brief illness.
The Canadian telecommunications company says in a statement that the vice-chairman passed away peacefully at the age of 60.
He joined Shaw in 1982, working as a construction worker and cable installer, and later served as the company's second CEO from 1998 to 2010.
Current CEO Brad Shaw says in a statement that he not only lost a brother, but a great friend and mentor.
The company's board of directors and employees expressed their condolences to the Shaw family.
