Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau to join CIBC board of directors

Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau will join CIBC's board of directors next month.

The bank says Morneau will become a member of the board effective Nov. 1.

CIBC board chair Kate Stevenson says Morneau's breadth of leadership across the public and private sectors will benefit the board.

Morneau served as finance minister and a Liberal member of Parliament from 2015 to 2020 when he left federal politics.

Before he was elected as an MP, Morneau headed human resources consulting firm Morneau Shepell, a company founded by his father.

The addition of Morneau grows the CIBC board of directors to 15 members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct.18, 2022