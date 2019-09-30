TORONTO -- Forever 21 Canada announced Monday all 44 locations across the country will shutter "imminently." Here is what you need to know:

Where?

All 44 locations in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia of Forever 21 Canada will be closing “imminently” according to a statement emailed to CTV News.ca.

All Forever 21 Canada stores will remain open during liquidation, and will close by year's end.

Customers will still have the option to shop on the U.S. website and ship merchandise to Canada.

A list of Forever 21 Canada locations can be found using their website’s store locator.

Why?

The stores had been facing “years of poor performance” said Bradley Sell, the chief financial officer of Forever 21 Canada, in a release.

“After considering numerous options, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue operations in Canada,” Sell said. “We had hoped for a different outcome…our Canadian operations are simply no longer economically viable.”

The company estimates approximately 2,000 jobs will be lost in the process.

What now?

Customers can expect more announcements about store inventory liquidation in the near future, but Forever 21 Canada did not specify the kind of discounts consumers can expect in a statement to CTV News.ca

Consumers will still be able to use existing gift cards at Forever 21 Canada locations but only until October 15. No further gift cards will be sold or activated as of September30, a spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.ca.

“More information will be provided shortly regarding any potential use of gift cards in the U.S. stores or online following October 15, 2019,” the spokesperson said.