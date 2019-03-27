Ford closes 3 factories in Russia in broad overhaul
Ford logo on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, on Feb. 11, 2016. (Gene J. Puskar / AP)
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 8:34AM EDT
MOSCOW -- Ford is closing three factories in Russia as it pulls out of passenger vehicle manufacturing in the country, causing heavy job losses.
Ford says it will stop making passenger cars in Russia by the end of June, closing vehicle assembly plants in St. Petersburg and Naberezhnye Chelny, as well as an engine plant in Yelabuga.
Ford says "significant employee separations are required."
The U.S. carmaker blames a slow recovery in the Russian car market after an economic slowdown in recent years, and moves toward cheaper cars.
Ford will now focus solely on commercial Transit vans in Russia through its Ford Sollers joint venture.
Ford has repeatedly paused or scaled back production at the St. Petersburg plant in recent years, citing low customer demand.ford
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- China ratchets up pressure on Canada by suspending another canola exporter
- Confusion, lack of rebate details leave businesses on edge about carbon tax
- Canada's board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD
- Major revamp planned for FAA's oversight process
- World stocks turn lower with global growth, Brexit in focus