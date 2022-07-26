Food service and drinking places sales rose 3 per cent in May: StatCan
Statistics Canada says sales in the food service and drinking places subsector increased three per cent to $7.4 billion in May, the highest monthly gain since the onset of the pandemic.
The agency says sales at drinking places rose 6.1 per cent while full-service restaurants recorded a 3.1 per cent increase and limited-service restaurants nudged up 1.9 per cent.
The category of special food services, which includes food caterers, food trucks and companies that supply food under contract such as through concessions, cafeterias or airlines, soared 8.1 per cent.
Statistics Canada says each province reported higher sales as most had lifted restrictions by May.
Ontario reported the biggest increase in food service and drinking places sales at 3.8 per cent, followed by Quebec at 3.5 per cent.
The agency says unadjusted sales in May were up 62.2 per cent compared with May 2021 and 12.7 per cent compared with May 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.
