Food inflation tracker: What are grocery prices like in your province?
Inflation may be declining, but food inflation in Canada remains high, and experts tell us it could be a while before we see any relief on our grocery bills.
CTVNews.ca is tracking monthly changes in grocery prices, using Statistics Canada inflation data, to help consumers monitor the impact on their food bills.
Use the interactive below to track prices of popular grocery store items such as milk, eggs, cheese, fruits and vegetables and more, to see how their prices have changed month by month, as well as how they've changed year over year.
Food inflation tracker
Note: data for some specific grocery items are available only nationally, and are not available by province. Can't see the interactive above? Click here.
Meanwhile, despite the cost of food staying at uncomfortably high levels for many Canadians, inflation overall is expected to fall this year.
Inflation first began rising in early 2021 before it shot up dramatically in 2022, peaking at a whopping 8.1 per cent (keep in mind the two per cent inflation target the Bank of Canada is supposed to maintain.)
The last six months have shown a downward trend in the inflation rate, with the latest headline inflation rate down to 5.9 per cent in December.
But what about interest rates? As our chart below shows, since March 2022, the Bank of Canada's policy interest rate has kept rising, even though inflation has crept downward since last summer.
But Canadians may be relieved to hear that economists are saying the central bank should be sticking to its plan of holding its key rate steady at its next scheduled announcement in the second week of March.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.