Fontaine Sante Foods buys Campbell Soup's Garden Fresh Gourmet subsidiary
Fontaine Sante Foods is expanding in the United States with the acquisition of the Garden Fresh Gourmet, a subsidiary of Campbell Soup Co.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 8:52AM EDT
MONTREAL - Fontaine Sante Foods is expanding in the United States with the acquisition of the Garden Fresh Gourmet, a subsidiary of Campbell Soup Co.
Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.
The agreement includes Garden Fresh Gourmet's two plants in Ferndale and Grand Rapids, Mich., where it employs more than 600 people.
Garden Fresh Gourmet produces refrigerated salsa in the United States, as well as hummus and a variety of refrigerated dips and tortilla chips.
Quebec-based Fontaine Sante Foods makes hummus, refrigerated dips, salads, pestos and vegetable pates.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- China rejects threats, tariffs as way to resolve trade war
- Boeing eyes more 737 Max sales after post-crash drought
- Fontaine Sante Foods buys Campbell Soup's Garden Fresh Gourmet subsidiary
- World shares rise on hopes for U.S.-China truce, Fed outlook
- Mexico becomes first country to ratify USMCA trade deal