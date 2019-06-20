

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Fontaine Sante Foods is expanding in the United States with the acquisition of the Garden Fresh Gourmet, a subsidiary of Campbell Soup Co.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The agreement includes Garden Fresh Gourmet's two plants in Ferndale and Grand Rapids, Mich., where it employs more than 600 people.

Garden Fresh Gourmet produces refrigerated salsa in the United States, as well as hummus and a variety of refrigerated dips and tortilla chips.

Quebec-based Fontaine Sante Foods makes hummus, refrigerated dips, salads, pestos and vegetable pates.