Focus turns to U.S. trade czar for clues on state of NAFTA talks
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 6:31AM EST
MONTREAL - Today could offer some clues on the state of the NAFTA negotiations.
The political ministers leading the talks for Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are in Montreal for a rare group event.
Numerous participants in the now-concluded week-long round in Montreal are sounding cautiously optimistic.
They say this round was less negative, and more constructive, than recent ones, with the first true dialogue on serious sticking points - in particular autos, dispute resolution, and a five-year review clause.
But it's now up to the politicians. With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of talks, and U.S. President Donald Trump frequently threatening to blow up the deal, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.
An American lawmaker who spoke with Lighthizer, Dave Reichert, says he sounded hopeful. But he warned not to expect too much enthusiasm: He says Lighthizer is a self-admitted curmudgeon.
