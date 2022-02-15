Flooding reduced sale price of homes in Cdn. cities by 8.2 per cent: study

Transport trucks hauling trailers travel on the Coquihalla Highway after it was reopened to commercial traffic following flooding at Othello, northeast of Hope, B.C., on Dec. 20, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Transport trucks hauling trailers travel on the Coquihalla Highway after it was reopened to commercial traffic following flooding at Othello, northeast of Hope, B.C., on Dec. 20, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE Business News