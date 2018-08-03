Flair Airlines leaving Hamilton for Toronto's Pearson airport
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 3:20PM EDT
TORONTO - Flair Airlines says it will leave Hamilton for Toronto's Pearson International Airport as it plans to unveil its first flights to the United States.
The airline based in Kelowna, B.C., says its service will end in Hamilton on Oct. 27.
Routes to Winnipeg and Edmonton will be transferred to Canada's largest airport while seasonal flights between Halifax and Toronto are slated to start next spring.
Flair will next week announce its first service to the United States with flights to six destinations starting in December.
The decision to leave Hamilton after two years comes a couple of months after WestJet Airlines launched Swoop, its ultra low cost subsidiary, that flies from Hamilton to Abbotsford, B.C., Edmonton, Alta and Halifax. It is also adding U.S. destinations.
Flair spokeswoman Julie Rempel says the privately owned airline determined that the market size of the Hamilton area and increased competition from Swoop made Pearson a better option.
