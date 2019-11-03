

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

WSP results

WSP Global will discuss Q3 results on Wednesday. CEO Alexandre L'Heureux said in October that rival SNC-Lavalin, which has seen its market value fall by more than 60 per cent since January amid a political scandal in Ottawa, reflects badly on the Canadian engineering sector and is weighing on WSP's stock price.

Latest jobs numbers

Statistics Canada will release its Labour Force Survey for October on Friday. The agency's previous report revealed the economy added 54,000 net new jobs in September, more than analysts were expecting, driven largely by gains in full-time work and dropping the jobless rate nationally by 0.2 points to 5.5 per cent.

Aurora meeting

Aurora Cannabis Inc. holds its annual general meeting of shareholders on Friday. In September, the pot producer's fourth-quarter revenues fell short of its own guidance and signalled a longer pathway to profitability, pointing to the slow rollout of brick-and-mortar retail cannabis stores.

Strike effect?

Magna International Inc. holds a conference call to discuss third quarter results on Friday. The Aurora, Ont.-based auto parts supplier would not discuss the effect of the recent strike against GM's by U.S. autoworkers, but competitor Linamar Corp. said the strike cost it $1 million a day.

Enbridge update

Enbridge Inc. will announce third quarter results on Friday. The energy company won a victory in the Michigan Court of Claims on Nov. 1 in what promises to be a lengthy court battle over its proposed replacement for twin underwater pipes crossing the six-kilometre-long Straits of Mackinac connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2019.