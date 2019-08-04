Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world this week
The Onex Corporation logo is displayed at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Thursday, May 10, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 4, 2019 10:28AM EDT
TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:
Bausch earnings
Bausch Health will hold a second-quarter conference call on Tuesday. The Quebec-based company, formerly known as Valeant, raised its guidance after higher sales at its biggest subsidiary mitigated the blow of a US$52-million loss in its first quarter, boosting its share price.
Time for profit?
Cannabis company Cronos Group will discuss its second-quarter financial results on Thursday. Competitor Aphria announced a net profit on Aug. 1, a rarity in the nascent sector, which started selling legal recreational cannabis last fall.
Onex update
Onex Corp. will hold a webcast to discuss second-quarter results on Thursday. In July, WestJet shareholders approved Onex's bid to acquire and take the airline private for $31 a share. The deal is still subject to some closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
Housing starts
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release preliminary housing starts data for July on Friday. The federal agency recently lowered the vulnerability rating of Vancouver's housing market to "moderate," marking the first change in three years as prices have eased. It said a moderate degree of vulnerability remains at the national level, but imbalances between house prices and housing market fundamentals have narrowed over the past year.
July jobs data
Statistics Canada will release its Labour Force Survey for July on Friday. The agency said Canada's economy posted a slight decline in employment in June, a month that still saw the jobless rate stay near its four-decade low and wages rise to their highest level in over a year.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Report: Iran seizes tanker carrying 'smuggled fuel'
- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world this week
- Tim Hortons bets future growth on trends and innovation in competitive market
- Group Mach offers $14 per share in bid to block Transat sale to Air Canada
- North American markets cap one of the worst weeks of year with trade concerns