TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Bausch earnings

Bausch Health will hold a second-quarter conference call on Tuesday. The Quebec-based company, formerly known as Valeant, raised its guidance after higher sales at its biggest subsidiary mitigated the blow of a US$52-million loss in its first quarter, boosting its share price.

Time for profit?

Cannabis company Cronos Group will discuss its second-quarter financial results on Thursday. Competitor Aphria announced a net profit on Aug. 1, a rarity in the nascent sector, which started selling legal recreational cannabis last fall.

Onex update

Onex Corp. will hold a webcast to discuss second-quarter results on Thursday. In July, WestJet shareholders approved Onex's bid to acquire and take the airline private for $31 a share. The deal is still subject to some closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Housing starts

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release preliminary housing starts data for July on Friday. The federal agency recently lowered the vulnerability rating of Vancouver's housing market to "moderate," marking the first change in three years as prices have eased. It said a moderate degree of vulnerability remains at the national level, but imbalances between house prices and housing market fundamentals have narrowed over the past year.

July jobs data

Statistics Canada will release its Labour Force Survey for July on Friday. The agency said Canada's economy posted a slight decline in employment in June, a month that still saw the jobless rate stay near its four-decade low and wages rise to their highest level in over a year.