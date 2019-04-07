

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Housing starts

CMHC releases its latest read on the Canadian housing market on Monday when it publishes its preliminary data on housing starts for March. The annual pace of housing starts cooled in February as higher mortgage rates and less stimulative economic conditions helped soften demand.

Cogeco earnings

Cogeco and Cogeco Communications issue second-quarter results on Tuesday. The Montreal-based cable and internet company signed a deal in February to sell struggling Cogeco Peer 1 Inc. six years after purchasing it.

Scotia AGM

The Bank of Nova Scotia will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday in Toronto. The CEOs of three of Scotiabank's rivals said last week that they expect muted economic growth, a slower spring housing market and have concerns about the country's future prosperity, but expressed confidence in their ability to navigate any rough patches ahead.

Shaw results

Shaw Communications will release second-quarter results on Tuesday. Shaw's subsidiary Freedom Mobile drew the fifth-highest number of consumer complaints, after Bell, Rogers, Cogeco and Telus, according to a recent report by Canada's telecommunications and television service.

Pot stats

Statistics Canada releases its StatsCannabis data availability on Wednesday. The agency said that the average price of a legal gram of medical or non-medical weed during the fourth quarter last year was $9.70, compared to the black market price of $6.51.