

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Wholesale trade

Statistics Canada will release wholesale trade and manufacturing numbers for November on Tuesday. The federal agency said wholesale sales rose 1.0 per cent to $63.8 billion in October, more than offsetting a 0.7 per cent decline in September.

CP earnings

CP Rail releases its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. Analysts said both CP and rival CN Rail are well positioned to weather potential economic headwinds and the U.S.-China trade war as ongoing investments in new cars and track bolster crude-by-rail and commodities shipments.

Retail sales

Statistics Canada will release retail trade figures for November on Wednesday. Retail sales increased 0.3 per cent to $51.0 billion in October, topping expectations for an increase of 0.4 per cent.

Welcome to Whistler

CIBC's Annual Whistler Institutional Investor Conference kicks off on Wednesday. CIBC decided to cancel the oil and gas part of the conference after Whistler town council took part in a letter-writing campaign in December demanding oil companies compensate it for its costs related to climate change. The mayor subsequently apologized.

Rogers earnings

Rogers Communications releases fourth-quarter results on Thursday. Strong wireless results helped Canada's second-largest telco beat analyst expectations in the third quarter and raise its full-year outlook.