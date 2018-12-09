

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Big business convention

The International Economic Forum of the Americas' Toronto Global Forum kicks off Monday, featuring business leaders and government representatives including RBC chief David McKay, BlackBerry CEO John Chen and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland. Runs through Dec. 12.

CMHC report

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release a report on National Mortgage and Consumer Credit trends on Wednesday. The country's largest mortgage insurer saw its third-quarter profit drop 17 per cent compared with a year ago as the housing market showed signs of cooling.

Empire update

Empire Company Ltd. will release second-quarter results on Thursday. The parent company of Sobeys Inc. announced an agreement in September to acquire Ontario-based Farm Boy, which it valued at $800 million.

Transat earnings

Transat AT Inc. will release fourth-quarter earnings results on Thursday. The Montreal-based tour company announced in November that President Jean-Francois Lemay will leave the subsidiary in a few months after five years at the helm.

Latest from DavidsTea

DavidsTea Inc. releases its third-quarter financial results after markets close on Thursday. The Montreal-based company recently announced that a lawsuit initiated last summer by shareholders which sought to have Herschel Segal removed as executive chairman has been discontinued.