Business

    • Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

    Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is expected to release its latest reading on housing starts on Friday when it publishes the figures for February. Work continues at a new housing development in Belleville, Ont., on Friday, March 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is expected to release its latest reading on housing starts on Friday when it publishes the figures for February. Work continues at a new housing development in Belleville, Ont., on Friday, March 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Share

    Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

    Household debt

    Statistics Canada will release Wednesday its national balance sheet and financial flow accounts figures for the fourth quarter of 2023. The figures, which will include the latest reading on the household-debt-to-income ratio, come as high interest rates continue to squeeze Canadians' budgets.

    Transat earnings 

    Travel company Transat AT Inc. will release its latest quarterly results on Thursday and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts. Flight attendants at the company voted last month to approve a new contract that the Canadian Union of Public Employees says makes Air Transat flight attendants the highest paid in the industry.

    Empire earnings 

    Empire Co. Ltd. will release its third-quarter results on Thursday and hold a conference call with financial analysts. The earnings come after Empire's rivals Metro and Loblaw recently reported that their discount stores drove their recent sales growth as shoppers look for ways to save.

    Economic data

    Statistics Canada will fill in more details on how the economy fared in January this week. The agency is set to release its monthly survey of manufacturing for the month on Thursday followed by wholesale trade numbers on Friday.

    Housing starts

    Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is expected to release its latest reading on housing starts on Friday when it publishes the figures for February. The annual pace of starts in January slowed by 10 per cent compared with December, as the rate of starts for new multi-unit projects such as apartments, condominiums and townhouses pulled back.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.

    Companies in this story: (TSX:TRZ, TSX:EMP.A)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Oppenheimer' set to overpower at the Oscars Sunday night

    When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the blockbuster biopic is widely expected to overpower all competition — including its release-date companion, "Barbie" — at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

    Why you should stop texting your kids at school

    Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News