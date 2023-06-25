TORONTO -

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

COLLISION TECH CONFERENCE

Global technology conference Collision will open in Toronto on Monday. The conference this year will hear talks from hundreds of speakers including artificial intelligence leader Geoffrey Hinton and Amazon Web Services chief executive Adam Selipsky.

GROCERY REPORT

The Competition Bureau will release its retail grocery market study on Tuesday. The federal regulator launched its study of grocery store competition in October last year with an aim to explore how governments across Canada can act to promote greater competition in the grocery industry.

COUCHE-TARD RESULTS

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will release its fourth-quarter and full-year results after the close of financial markets on Tuesday. The convenience store retailer will hold conference call with investors and financial analysts on Wednesday morning.

ECONOMIC DATA

Two key economic data points are expected this week. Statistics Canada will publish its latest reading on inflation on Tuesday when it releases its consumer price index for May. The other report investors will be watching for will be the gross domestic product by industry figures for April on Friday.

BANK OF CANADA OUTLOOK SURVEY

The Bank of Canada will release its business outlook survey and its Canadian survey of consumer expectations on Friday. The central bank raised its policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent earlier this month as it works to bring inflation back to its target of two per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2023.