TORONTO -

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Trade numbers:

Statistics Canada will release its international merchandise trade and services figures for December on Tuesday. Canada posted a merchandise trade surplus of $3.1 billion in November, despite the disruptions caused by flooding and landslides in B.C.

Cenovus results:

Cenovus Energy Inc. will release its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Tuesday. The report comes as oil prices have strengthened in recent weeks with benchmark prices topping US$90 a barrel.

Macklem speech:

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce by video conference on Wednesday. The Bank of Canada kept is key interest rate target on hold last month, but signalled it was getting ready to start raising rates in an effort to help bring inflation back to its two per cent target.

Insurance results:

It will be a busy day for those who follow the insurance companies on Wednesday. Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial and Great-West Lifeco will all release their latest quarterly results after markets close.

Saputo results:

Saputo Inc. will release its third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The company has been dealing with COVID-19 disruptions, labour shortages and supply chain turmoil that have weighed on its bottom line.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.