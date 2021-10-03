TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

SEPTEMBER HOME SALES

September home sales data for Vancouver, Toronto and Quebec will be released on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The Canadian Real Estate Association said recently that it expects tight supply conditions and increasing home prices to result in fewer home sales this year than it previously predicted.

BOC GOVERNOR SPEECH

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is scheduled to give a speech by video conference to the Council on Foreign Relations on Thursday. The bank's consumer price index for August hit a near two-decade high due to price increases for items like furniture, gasoline and food. While Macklem has vowed that the central bank would step in if price pressures become persistent, it sees much of the current issues as being temporary.

AIR CANADA CEO SPEECH

Air Canada president and CEO Michael Rousseau will give a talk at the Canadian Club on Thursday. A union representing more than 15,000 flight attendants at nine different Canadian airlines said recently that passenger disobedience, rudeness and aggressive behaviour are on the rise and jeopardizing the health and well-being of airline employees.

SEPTEMBER JOB NUMBERS

Statistics Canada is set to release its labour force survey for September on Friday. The agency recently reported that Canada's economy added 90,000 jobs in August, the third consecutive monthly increase, bringing overall employment to within 156,000 jobs, or 0.8 per cent, of the level recorded in February 2020 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MTY EARNINGS

MTY Food Group Inc. is set to release its Q3 results on Friday. The restaurant franchisor and operator, which had suspended its dividend last year when the pandemic forced restaurants to close, resumed its quarterly dividend of 18.5 cents per share in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2021.