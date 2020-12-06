TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

ENBRIDGE AGM

Enbridge Inc. will hold its annual investor conference by virtual webcast on Tuesday. The Calgary-based company began construction on its Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement in Minnesota on Dec. 1, a day after state regulators approved the final permit for the $2.6-billion project amid legal challenges from local activists and Indigenous groups.

INTEREST RATE ANNOUNCEMENT

The Bank of Canada will announce its decision for the overnight rate target on Wednesday. The central bank held its overnight rate target at 0.25 per cent on Oct. 28, which is where it is expected to stay until the economy has recovered and inflation is back on target.

DOLLARAMA EARNINGS

Dollarama will issue its Q3 results for fiscal 2021 on Wednesday. The retailer announced in November that Pomerleau executive Jean-Philippe Towner will replace Michael Ross as chief financial officer on March 1.

BOC SPEECH

Bank of Canada deputy governor Paul Beaudry is set to give a speech by video conference to the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton, Fredericton Chamber of Commerce and Saint John Region's the Chamber on Thursday. Fellow deputy governor Timothy Lane recently told an audience that central banks should have their own digital currency ready as an alternative if they decide to say no to one being developed by Facebook.

EMPIRE RESULTS

Empire Company Ltd. will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 results on Thursday. Empire subsidiary Sobeys said in November that it had reinstated so-called hero pay in Manitoba, Toronto and the Peel Region in Ontario as rising cases of the coronavirus in those areas have prompted the shutdown of non-essential businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020.