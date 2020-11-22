TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

BoC speech

Bank of Canada deputy governor Toni Gravelle is set to give a speech via video conference on Monday to the Autorite des marches financiers on the risks to the stability of the Canadian financial system, including risks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obsidian vote

Obsidian Energy shareholders will vote on a proposed hostile takeover of Bonterra Energy Corp. on Monday. Advisory firm Glass Lewis says the deal would be good for Obsidian shareholders but it has "almost no practical likelihood of being successful" due to opposition by the Bonterra board and from more than 30 per cent of Bonterra shareholders.

Canada-U.S. relations

The Montreal Council on Foreign Relations will host a video conference with Kirsten Hillman, ambassador of Canada to the United States on Tuesday. Ever since President-elect Joe Biden announced his "Buy American" plan to rejuvenate the U.S. economy, Canadian officials on both sides of the border have been talking about plans to sell the U.S. on a "Buy North American" plan.

BRP results

BRP will release the results of its third quarter for fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday. The maker of recreational products recently settled an ongoing intellectual property dispute with rival Arctic Cat.

Business update

Statistics Canada is set to release monthly estimates of business openings and closures for August on Thursday. A recent StatCan survey found that nearly one-third of businesses do not know how long they can keep going under existing conditions brought by the second wave of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2020.